Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,644 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Analog Devices worth $59,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.95. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

