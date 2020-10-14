Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,387 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unilever by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Unilever by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,569,000 after purchasing an additional 529,422 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,816,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Unilever by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 698,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 411,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $19,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

UN stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57.

UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

