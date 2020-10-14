Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 814 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.92.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $638.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.96 and its 200 day moving average is $537.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $646.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

