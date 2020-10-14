Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Nuance Communications worth $20,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542,525 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

In related news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $1,367,023. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $35.38.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

