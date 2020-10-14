Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after acquiring an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

