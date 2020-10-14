Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,699 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Boston Properties worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 44.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 54.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 225.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

NYSE:BXP opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

