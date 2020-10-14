Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 157,346 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3,620.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157,346 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Dell by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dell by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Dell by 258.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. Dell’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,312,092.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,641,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $9,747,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,578 shares of company stock worth $46,114,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

