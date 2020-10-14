Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 294 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 133.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.93.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

