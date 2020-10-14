Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 311,026 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,615,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after buying an additional 1,662,640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 636,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,679,361 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Best Buy by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,317,000 after purchasing an additional 827,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,547 shares of company stock worth $89,257,157 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.