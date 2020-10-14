Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,393 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 294.1% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,591 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,980. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

