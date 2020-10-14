Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,118 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG opened at $128.04 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.52.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.