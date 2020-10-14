Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $40,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. 140166 upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of RTX opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

