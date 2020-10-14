Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AMETEK worth $22,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $108.63.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

