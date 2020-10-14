Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $11.34 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,995 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,040 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,342,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 316,057 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,747,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 225.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 234,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 162,526 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

