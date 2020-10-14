Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $14.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,524 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 120.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,640,000 after buying an additional 27,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 92.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.