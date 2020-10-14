Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $15.07 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 619,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE:AJG opened at $108.67 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $110.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.58.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.