Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $18.99 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2,154.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154,231 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $77,798,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after buying an additional 1,085,233 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,190 shares of company stock worth $2,667,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.