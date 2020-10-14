Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $19.81 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Carrier Global stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

