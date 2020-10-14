Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $33.82 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,304 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $33,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 105.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after buying an additional 73,256 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 57.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $745,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,266.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 589,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,732,608. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.27. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.