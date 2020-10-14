Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $43.20 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $43,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

NYSE MS opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

