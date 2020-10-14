Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $57.13 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 467,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,535 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $57,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after buying an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 36.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,657,000 after purchasing an additional 412,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 35.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 313,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $133.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $137.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

