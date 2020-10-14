Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $8.93 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 154.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,177.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

