Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $46,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN opened at $239.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.