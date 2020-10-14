Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $18,019,155.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,987 shares of company stock worth $216,643,755. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $381.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.25 and a 200 day moving average of $308.60. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $387.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

