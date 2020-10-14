Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI opened at $354.00 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.23.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

