Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $22.62 Million in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 410,336 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

