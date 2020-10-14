Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,546,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,773,000 after buying an additional 4,950,941 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,868,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 233.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,244,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after acquiring an additional 871,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,525,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

