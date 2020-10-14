Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 904,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 287,291 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

