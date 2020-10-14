Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 709,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,204,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Leggett & Platt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Several research firms have commented on LEG. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

