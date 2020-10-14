Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 35,868 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 240.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $346.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.54 and its 200 day moving average is $304.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,135 shares of company stock worth $103,956,379. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.