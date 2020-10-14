Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,404 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $35,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 14,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,156,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

