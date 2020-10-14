Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 438,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 286,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,257,000 after purchasing an additional 75,739 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,464.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.55.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

