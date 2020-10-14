Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 985 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,761 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in NIKE by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $173,852,000 after acquiring an additional 258,577 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in NIKE by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 22,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

