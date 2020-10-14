FibroGen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,548 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 932% compared to the typical volume of 150 put options.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $141,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,143.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FibroGen by 32,442.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.62.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

