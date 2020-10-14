Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FNF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE FNF opened at $33.46 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 18,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $586,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,904 shares in the company, valued at $12,591,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $4,097,040.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,683,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,502 shares of company stock worth $14,695,175 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $366,608,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $117,951,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,216,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 184.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,826,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,496 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

