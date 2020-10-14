Fidelity National Information Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,197 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,144% compared to the typical daily volume of 257 call options.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,824.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Argus began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.19.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

