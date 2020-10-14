Financial Analysis: Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) versus American Energy Partners (NYSE:AEPT)

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Westlake Chemical and American Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical 2 10 5 0 2.18 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.03%. Given Westlake Chemical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 73.1% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westlake Chemical and American Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical $8.12 billion 1.07 $421.00 million $3.26 20.94 American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical 5.14% 4.74% 2.25% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats American Energy Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells PVC compounds and building products fabricated from PVC, including sidings, pipes, fittings, profiles, trims, moldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.