Financial Contrast: Envela (NYSE:ELA) vs. Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Envela (NYSE:ELA) and Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Envela shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Envela shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Signet Jewelers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Envela and Signet Jewelers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envela 0 0 0 0 N/A Signet Jewelers 4 1 0 0 1.20

Signet Jewelers has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 45.05%. Given Signet Jewelers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Signet Jewelers is more favorable than Envela.

Profitability

This table compares Envela and Signet Jewelers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envela 3.91% 30.50% 13.03% Signet Jewelers -2.37% 5.87% 0.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envela and Signet Jewelers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envela $82.03 million 1.53 $2.78 million N/A N/A Signet Jewelers $6.14 billion 0.19 $105.50 million $3.88 5.63

Signet Jewelers has higher revenue and earnings than Envela.

Summary

Envela beats Signet Jewelers on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components. The company also buys and sells various forms of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium precious metals products, including United States and other government coins, private mint medallions, art bars, and trade unit bars; and numismatic items, such as rare coins, currency, medals, tokens, and other collectibles. In addition, it buys and sells scrap gold; and repairs jewelry and watches. As of December 31, 2018, the company marketed its products and services through five retail locations under various banners, including Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange, as well as through CGDEinc.com, DGSE.com, and USBullionExchange.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as DGSE Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Envela Corporation in December 2019. Envela Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website. This segment operated 2,729 locations in the United States and 128 locations in Canada. The International segment operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations, principally under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands. This segment operated 477 stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. The Other segment is involved in the purchase and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones, as well as provision of diamond polishing services. Signet Jewelers Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

