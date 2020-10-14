Financial Review: Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) and Alimco Financial (NYSE:ALMC)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Inphi shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Inphi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inphi has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alimco Financial and Inphi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Inphi 0 2 13 0 2.87

Inphi has a consensus target price of $126.07, suggesting a potential upside of 2.43%. Given Inphi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inphi is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alimco Financial and Inphi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inphi $365.64 million 17.48 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,051.33

Alimco Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inphi.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Inphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Inphi -14.44% 10.23% 3.61%

Summary

Inphi beats Alimco Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and datacenters. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

