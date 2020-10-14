FIO Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $9.05 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $689,678.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000152 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00051305 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 720,197,314 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

