First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

BUSE opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Busey will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,100 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,448.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen V. King bought 27,058 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $498,949.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $238,539.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,358 shares of company stock valued at $554,030. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Busey by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Busey by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First Busey by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

