First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $29.87 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,704,000 after purchasing an additional 529,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 54,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

