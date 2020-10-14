First Financial Corp IN Boosts Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in McDonald's by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $822,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BofA Securities boosted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.37 and a 200 day moving average of $195.13. The company has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

