First Financial Corp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,233,000. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 669.0% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

