First Financial Corp IN Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 47.2% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.27. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

