First Financial Corp IN Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $323,111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after buying an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after buying an additional 2,208,514 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.