First Financial Corp IN Purchases 102 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $388.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.97 and a 200 day moving average of $378.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

