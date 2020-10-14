First Financial Corp IN Purchases 298 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 745.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Target were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Target by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Target by 240.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after buying an additional 963,461 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of TGT opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $166.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

