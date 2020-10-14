First Financial Corp IN Sells 215 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.7% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 120,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 108,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.