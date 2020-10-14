First Financial Corp IN Sells 241 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.34. The firm has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

